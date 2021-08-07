Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to turn back the clock and wear the No.19 shirt ahead of an imminent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after a dramatic turnaround at Barcelona.

The all-time great had agreed to re-sign with Barcelona and effectively end his career as a one-club man but financial issues made the deal impossible, with Messi now heading towards PSG.

It appears that the Parisians are working to complete the signing over the weekend, with Messi to sign a two-year contract that includes the option of a further year and a net salary of €40m, per L’Equipe.

It has also emerged that the 34-year-old refused to take the No.10 shirt from former teammate Neymar, despite the Brazilian offering it out, with Messi set to sport No.19 instead.

S’il a bien refusé le numéro 10, comme révélé par plusieurs médias, Messi envisage de porter au PSG un numéro avec lequel il a joué au Barça et en équipe d’Argentine : le 19. 3/3 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 6, 2021

Details of Messi’s #PSG deal starting to emerge: ? €40m net per year (@lequipe)

? No.19 – he’s refused to take Neymar’s No.10 (@JulienMaynard) — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 6, 2021

19 is not an unfamiliar number to Messi, the unstoppable attacker wore it during his early time in the Argentina national team and later wore it for two seasons with Barcelona.

It will be weird to see Messi in something other than the 10 shirt, but it’s nice to see that the superstar is unwilling to just arrive and take the number of a good friend.