Spanish giants Real Madrid could yet be a centrepiece of the summer transfer window merry-go-round, if Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is confirmed.

The Argentinian, despite expecting to conclude a deal with Barcelona on Thursday, was hung out to dry by the Catalans with president, Joan Laporta, announcing that the club weren’t able to re-sign him because of the financial constraints put upon them by La Liga.

That set the wheels in motion on a chain of events which is expected to see the No.10 head to the Parc des Princes.

With Financial Fair Play in mind, that could see Kylian Mbappe depart to Real Madrid.

Indeed, as MARCA note, president Florentino Perez is now waiting for a call from his PSG counterpart, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Officially, PSG’s position hasn’t changed, though they are aware Mbappe has just a year left on his contract.

With over three weeks left of the transfer window, theoretically, anything could happen between now and then.