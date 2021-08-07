Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told fans when they could get their first look at Jadon Sancho since his move to Old Trafford.

Sancho is yet to link up with the Reds for pre-season following his £73million move from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

The winger was given extra time off after reaching the final of Euro 2020 with England, and he also had the complicated task of moving from Germany amid the coronavirus restrictions.

But he is set to join up with United for pre-season on Monday, just five days before the club’s Premier League opener against Leeds United on Saturday.

And despite the quick turnaround, Solskjaer believes the winger might just have a chance of making his debut in that first game of the season.

He told the United website: “Jadon is in for Monday and hopefully then he’s in decent nick and can be involved [against Leeds].”

The return of Sancho will be a big boost for United, who have recently lost Marcus Rashford to injury following his shoulder surgery.