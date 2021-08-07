Paris Saint-Germain are said to have communicated to their staff that Lionel Messi is incoming.

Messi has remained a free agent after it was confirmed on Thursday night that he will not continue at Barcelona due to the club’s financial issues.

And with the Argentine superstar’s 21-year association with Barca coming to an end, it did not take long for PSG to be installed as favourites.

The cash-rich French giants are clear frontrunners as they look to add Messi to an already star-studded team, which includes the likes of Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos.

And according to a report from Le Parisien via COPE, PSG have already told their playing and non-playing staff that Messi will be signed.

The report claims that ‘all that is left’ is for the two parties to ‘sit down and go through the documents’ having agreed on a deal.

Messi is not Paris-bound just yet, set to say goodbye to Barcelona when he gives a speech at Camp Noun tomorrow (Sunday).

But it looks increasingly likely that he has found his next club, and that Paris will be his next destination.