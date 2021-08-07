WATCH: Former Blue Patrick Bamford does Chelsea a favour by sinking Villarreal days before UEFA Super Cup

Patrick Bamford, Chelsea striker. That was the case for a while, anyway, with the now Leeds United marksman clearly STILL holding his former club close to his heart.

Bamford was on Chelsea’s books for five years, without making a single appearance for the club. There’s a fair few of the Blues’ ‘loan army’ veterans who boast a similar record to his.

The now 27-year-old endured mediocre loan after mediocre loan, following by an unsuccessful stint with Middlesbrough, Bamford finally settled and succeeded with Leeds.

A 17-goal return in his debut campaign as a Premier League player proved just how far Bamford has come since leaving Stamford Bridge, but make no mistake, he’s still wears Chelsea-branded pyjamas.

Bamford proved it by slamming home from close-range to give Leeds United the lead against Europa League winners Villarreal, who face his former employers just a matter of days from now.

Villarreal named a strong side for tonight’s game, presumably to ready themselves for a clash with European champions Chelsea in Dublin, but Bamford has scuppered any intentions to confidence build.

Chelsea have unfortunately already addressed their need for a new number nine with the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku, but if Thomas Tuchel finds him searching for a Tammy Abraham replacement late in the window, he’s just been given a ‘come and get me plea’ by a player who already knows where the toilets are at Cobham.