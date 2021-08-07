Menu

Pep Guardiola explains whether £100m signing Jack Grealish can play in Community Shield

Pep Guardiola has revealed whether Jack Grealish will feature for Manchester City in today’s Community Shield clash.

The Premier League champions take on FA Cup winners Leicester City at Wembley Stadium today in what is their first competitive fixture of the new season.

And they are armed with new £100million signing Jack Grealish, who completed his move from boyhood club Aston Villa earlier this week.

But having only recently made the move, and given he only returned to pre-season training around a week ago following his participation at Euro 2020 with England, he was only able to get a spot on the bench at Wembley.

Though, there is some hope that City fans will get a glimpse of the British record signing some time across the afternoon.

Pep Guardiola told ITV ahead of kick-off: “I don’t know. He’s here, maybe he can play, he just run for one week.

“We’ll see. His age, a perfect age to sign a player of his quality. Hopefully he can help us for five-six years. He’s a really good player, really good.”

That will be good news for City fans hoping to get an early look at their new signings, but in reality, most would prefer not to see him risked, if indeed there is a risk involved, with a long Premier League and Champions League campaign ahead.

