Peter Crouch savagely trolls Arsenal with brutal one-word response to Messi links

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and fav-favourite Peter Crouch has absolutely destroyed his old rivals, Arsenal, with a brutal one-word response to the idea of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi joining the Gunners.

The South American maestro departed Barcelona earlier this week, following contractual issues with La Liga.

Now a free agent, fans have been quick to speculate where the world-class attacker could end up playing next.

Despite appearing to be on the verge of joining back up with old teammate Neymar Jnr at Paris-Saint Germain, fans have kept the links to other clubs circulating.

Following a recent tweet from SportBible, asking who would say no to Messi joining Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Crouch replied simple saying “Lionel.”

Brutal.