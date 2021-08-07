Menu

(Photo) Raphael Varane watches on as Man United thump Everton

Assuming he will successfully complete a medical, Manchester United’s latest signing Raphael Varane has been spotted watching on as the Red Devils run riot over Everton during Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

Varane, 28, who recently arrived in England following Real Madrid’s agreement with United, is clearly desperate to get going with who new side.

Watching on from the comfort of his own home, the French World Cup winner appears to be looking forward to life as a Manchester United player.

Image courtesy of Raphael Varane instagram story
