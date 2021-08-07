PSG’s incredible world-beating starting XI if Lionel Messi joins

Following his recent and shocking departure from Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain are odds-on-favourites to sign world-class attacker Lionel Messi.

It was announced on Thursday evening via Barcelona’s official website that Messi is now a free agent following the club’s failure to extend the South American’s contract.

The stunning news will now see Messi, 34, draw a line under a 21-year long stay at the Nou Camp that has seen him become the club’s all-time goal-scorer.

Now free and available to join any club in the world, despite coming close to joining Manchester City in the past, this summer sees Messi on the verge of teaming up with Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital.

Despite still having some work left to do before they can tie down the Argentine maestro, recent reports have suggested the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could be unveiled sooner rather than later.

Ahead of what could potentially be the biggest transfer in the history of football, we have taken a look at how Paris-Saint Germain could line up next season.