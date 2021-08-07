Medical tomorrow: Romelu Lukaku closing in on €115M return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku will have his Chelsea medical tomorrow ahead of his €115M move from Inter Milan, according to The Athletic.

Lukaku is all set to become a Chelsea player for a second time, seven years after he departed the Blues in a permanent move to Everton.

The Belgian has gone on to become one of the best strikers in the world, with Chelsea finding themselves in need of a player in that bracket.

Chelsea made their move and got their man, with The Athletic reporting that the move will be completed over the coming days.

The Athletic report that Lukaku will undergo a medical in Belgium tomorrow before flying to London either in the evening or early on Monday.

The €115M agreement is in place, with Inter being forced into selling by their financial difficulties and Chelsea pushing for the deal to be completed as soon as possible in order to have Lukaku available for the start of the Premier League season.

Even with his medical set to take place tomorrow, it seems improbable that he will be involved in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal on Wednesday night.