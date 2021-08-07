Menu

What Romelu Lukaku has said about Chelsea as £97.5m transfer nears completion

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a return to Chelsea eight years after he left Stamford Bridge for Everton.

The Blues allowed the former Anderlecht striker to leave the club in 2014, unconvinced over his talent and whether he could be a starter at Chelsea.

But eight years on, Roman Abramovich is set to commit €115m (£97.5m) to bring Lukaku back to Chelsea, ending the search for a top striker, as per BBC.

Much has changed for Lukaku since he left Chelsea, going on to spend time at Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

And it’s at the latter club where he has shone, helping them with the Serie A title last season and scoring 47 goals in 72 league appearances.

Romelu Lukaku looks set to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea
He now looks set to return to Chelsea, but how keen is the Belgian to return to the club who didn’t deem him good enough earlier in his career?

Judging by his comments in a fans Q and A back in February, he holds no grudges at all towards his soon to be new and old club.

He wrote on Twitter: “Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the Premier League as a kid. You can’t have everything in life and I’m cool with that. I’m glad that experience got me to where I am today.”

