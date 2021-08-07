Menu

Romelu Lukaku will land in London within ‘hours’ to complete Chelsea transfer after skipping Inter Milan friendly

Romelu Lukaku will be flying to London in the ‘next hours’ to complete his move from Inter Milan to Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lukaku departed Chelsea seven years ago, having not been given an opportunity to impress by then manager Jose Mourinho.

He has gone onto develop into one of the best strikers on the planet, which has prompted Chelsea, the current champions of Europe, to launch a move to re-sign him.

According to Sky Sports, they’ll be paying £97.5M for the privilege, with the deal set to be completed in due course.

While all signs point towards Lukaku’s return to Chelsea being agreed with all-parties, the fans will no doubt be keen to have official confirmation of such as soon as possible.

They are unlikely to have to wait long for it, with Fabrizio Romano having revealed via his YouTube channel that Lukaku will be in London within hours, having skipped Inter’s friendly so he was ready to fly.

It remains to be seen if he will be available for selection as Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. That may well be down to Thomas Tuchel to decide…

