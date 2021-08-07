According to recent reports, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has requested to not only be involved in his side’s pre-season friendly on Sunday against Parma but also asked to be allowed to join Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who claims that Lukaku, 28, now wants to rejoin Chelsea – seven years after leaving in a permanent deal to join Everton.

Despite firing the Nezzuari to their 19th Serie A title last season, the prolific Belgium international is now being tipped to make a mega-move back to England’s top-flight.

Pedulla claims that following a recent personal call with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, the 28-year-old now sees his long-term future back in the Premier League and has requested his current side sanction a move.

#Lukaku ha chiesto e ottenuto di non giocare amichevole con il #Parma. E ha chiesto di essere liberato per il #Chelsea. Oggi nuova conference call con la #Granovskaia per chiudere i dettagli solo cash — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 7, 2021

These reports come shortly after leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Blues are growing increasingly more confident that they can reach an agreement with Inter Milan.