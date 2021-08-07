Menu

Roy Keane sends message to James Maddison over ‘backwards’ Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Roy Keane has urged James Maddison not to take the ‘backwards step’ of joining Arsenal this summer.

Maddison has emerged as a target for the Gunners, who are keen to sign an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

According to football.london, Arsenal have already made bids in an attempt to sign the England international, but so far, they have made little progress.

And that’s good news for Maddison, according to Manchester United legend Keane, who believes the 24-year-old would be better off staying at Leicester City than leaving for Arsenal, given where the two clubs are.

More Stories / Latest News
Romelu Lukaku will land in London within ‘hours’ to complete Chelsea transfer after skipping Inter Milan friendly
PSG may have just dropped a huge hint over Lionel Messi signing
Fabrizio Romano explains Lionel Messi to PSG delay after surprise press conference was announced

“Arsenal are a huge club, but at this moment in time I don’t think it’s a step up for him to leave Leicester, where they are, to go to Arsenal,” he said on ITV Sports.

“(It’s) probably backwards, at this moment in time.

“Arsenal are a huge club, but where Leicester are at the moment, trying to challenge for Champions League.

“They’re winning, they won a trophy last year, Arsenal are short.”

MORE: Crouch trolls Arsenal over Messi transfer

Leicester will compete in the Europa League this season having finished fifth, just missing out on a top four finish last term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without European football in the coming campaign following an eighth place finish which saw them miss out on Europe for the first time in 25 years.

More Stories James Maddison Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.