Roy Keane has urged James Maddison not to take the ‘backwards step’ of joining Arsenal this summer.

Maddison has emerged as a target for the Gunners, who are keen to sign an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

According to football.london, Arsenal have already made bids in an attempt to sign the England international, but so far, they have made little progress.

And that’s good news for Maddison, according to Manchester United legend Keane, who believes the 24-year-old would be better off staying at Leicester City than leaving for Arsenal, given where the two clubs are.

“Arsenal are a huge club, but at this moment in time I don’t think it’s a step up for him to leave Leicester, where they are, to go to Arsenal,” he said on ITV Sports.

“(It’s) probably backwards, at this moment in time.

“Arsenal are a huge club, but where Leicester are at the moment, trying to challenge for Champions League.

“They’re winning, they won a trophy last year, Arsenal are short.”

Leicester will compete in the Europa League this season having finished fifth, just missing out on a top four finish last term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without European football in the coming campaign following an eighth place finish which saw them miss out on Europe for the first time in 25 years.