Roy Keane has issued his verdict on Manchester United’s transfer business so far this summer.

The Reds have not held back in their bid to close the gap in the title race this season, kicking off the summer with the £73million signing of Jadon Sancho.

And they followed that up with the capture of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is expected to finally be made official in the coming week following his medical.

Varane will arrive at Old Trafford on a £43million deal, and United may not be done there, but it has already been a fine window for Solskjaer in the transfer window, according to Keane.

Though, the United legend does believe the signings of other potential title contenders may require the Reds to add to their transfer haul this summer.

“Two very good signings, particularly Varane with his experience with the problem at the back,” he told ITV Sport.

“Sancho, a young talented player who did well in Germany. I still think what City have done and Chelsea with Lukaku, United still need one or two into the group to really challenge.”

United ended their pre-season with an excellent performance against Everton today, winning 4-0, though neither of Sancho or Varane played.

The Reds are hoping both can be available by the time Saturday’s Premier League opener with Leeds United comes around.