Jadon Sancho has been left in awe of new teammate Bruno Fernandes after the attacking midfielder scored a stunning free-kick for Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly against Everton.

Sancho shared his brief but beautiful view on the exceptional strike to his followers on Twitter, simply writing ‘Bruno’ followed by the hearty eyes emoji – something that United fans will absolutely adore.

The England international completed his switch to the Old Trafford outfit a few weeks ago, with official word delayed due to Sancho’s part in the Three Lions’ squad for the Euros.

United shelled out an initial fee of £73m to recruit the 21-year-old from Borussia Dortmund, per the Guardian, and fans will be hoping that the trickster can be a game-changer for them this season.

Bruno ? — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 7, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated to the club’s official website that Sancho is set to arrive for his first taste of training with United after this weekend, having been afforded more time off.

United are also on the brink of officially welcoming Raphael Varane to the club, with the defender joining Sancho, the team have landed two players that can provide an instant life and push the side forward.