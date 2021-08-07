Manchester United have just announced their team for their final pre-season friendly against Everton and they’ve shared some unfortunate news on Jesse Lingard.

Lingard is unavailable for the warm-up fixture after testing positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating in line with Government and Premier League guidelines.

The 28-year-old has had the chance to prove himself to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during pre-season after an excellent loan spell with West Ham in the second-half of last season.

Lingard came on to play for one half of the side’s opening friendly against QPR before starting in the encounters against Derby and Brentford, playing 60 and 75 minutes respectively.

The Red Devils already have Dean Henderson sidelined due to Covid-19, with the stopper being forced to miss the training camp to Scotland due to ‘prolonged fatigue’ caused by the virus.

? Confirmed: three returning Reds start and there is important news on @JesseLingard…#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2021

United start their new Premier League campaign against Leeds this time next week and Lingard will now be a major doubt for that clash, it remains to be seen whether there is an exemption that would allow the ace to serve a lesser period of self-isolation than usual.