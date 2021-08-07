English football announced its return in the only way possible last night as Bournemouth manager Scott Parker found himself on the end of a meaty slide tackle in the Championship opener vs West Brom.

In the 19th minute of the encounter between the promotion hopefuls, Karlan Grant looked to burst down the left-wing by knocking the ball forward.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham had other plans though as the Wales international knocked the forward out of play, leaving the pair to tumble and crash into Scott Parker.

Parker showed excellent reflexes for a man who retired four years ago as the 40-year-old managed to avoid the brunt force of the sliding Grant and Mepham, but he still ended up falling to the floor.

Straight red ref on Scott Parker ? pic.twitter.com/d1BLbdhV3z — Mike (@Mikek07) August 6, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

It didn’t even look like a patch of grass marked the stylish Parker’s blazer and trousers, with the former midfielder breaking the fall expertly before helping Grant up.