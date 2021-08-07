(Video) Harry Maguire’s bullet header doubles Man United’s lead vs. Everton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has fired his side into a 2-0 lead against Everton during Saturday afternoon’s final pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils took an early lead inside the game’s opening 10-minutes after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appeared to spill an easy ball, gifting youngster Mason Greenwood with the perfect chance to open the scoring.

MORE: Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard tests positive for Covid-19, unavailable for Everton friendly

However, just five minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has doubled their lead after skipper Maguire rose highest to fire a pinpoint header into the top right corner.

No saving that one!

