(Video) Harry Maguire’s bullet header doubles Man United’s lead vs. Everton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has fired his side into a 2-0 lead against Everton during Saturday afternoon’s final pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils took an early lead inside the game’s opening 10-minutes after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appeared to spill an easy ball, gifting youngster Mason Greenwood with the perfect chance to open the scoring.

However, just five minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has doubled their lead after skipper Maguire rose highest to fire a pinpoint header into the top right corner.

No saving that one!

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

