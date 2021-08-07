(Video) Jordan Pickford howler gifts Man United starlet easy opener vs. Everton

Despite enjoying a hugely impressive summer while on international duty with England, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has not been able to replicate his recent form now back in action for the Toffees.

Currently preparing for the start of the new 2021-22 domestic season, Rafa Benitez’s Blues are taking on Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly before next weekend.

However, with less than 10-minutes on the clock during the game at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have taken the lead following a disastrous keeping error from England’s number one.

Gifting young striker Mason Greenwood with a golden opportunity to fire his side into the lead, the teenager did not disappoint with the Red Devils now leading 1-0.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV