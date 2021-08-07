Menu

(Video) Jordan Pickford howler gifts Man United starlet easy opener vs. Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite enjoying a hugely impressive summer while on international duty with England, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has not been able to replicate his recent form now back in action for the Toffees.

Currently preparing for the start of the new 2021-22 domestic season, Rafa Benitez’s Blues are taking on Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly before next weekend.

MORE: Romelu Lukaku requests Chelsea move following major Marina Granovskaia involvement

More Stories / Latest News
Romelu Lukaku requests Chelsea move following major Marina Granovskaia involvement
Liverpool to start talks with club over transfer of £21m-rated attacker
Chelsea considering £50m plus player offer for Juventus ace

However, with less than 10-minutes on the clock during the game at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have taken the lead following a disastrous keeping error from England’s number one.

Gifting young striker Mason Greenwood with a golden opportunity to fire his side into the lead, the teenager did not disappoint with the Red Devils now leading 1-0.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

More Stories Jordan Pickford Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.