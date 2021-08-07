Spain drew themselves level against Brazil in the Gold Medal match at the Tokyo Olympics after a lovely team move crowned by Mikel Oyarzabal.

The ball was played out of the defence to Bryan Gil on the right-wing, the 20-year-old showed his playmaking ability by chipping the ball down the flank for Carlos Soler.

Soler, the Valencia winger, looked across before he latched onto the ball and lifted a dangerous ball to the far post.

The ball floated past Dani Alves and Oyarzabal made the Brazilians pay as he dove forward and thumped the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful volley.

See More: (Photo) Raphael Varane watches on as Man United thump Everton

What a volley by Mikel Oyarzabal! Emphatic finish for Spain’s equalising goal v Brazil ???? pic.twitter.com/O2Ni7p7fG8 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 7, 2021

Pictures from Directo and En Vivo.

More Stories / Latest News Jadon Sancho shares reaction as Bruno Fernandes scores beautiful free-kick for Manchester United against Everton in friendly (Photo) Raphael Varane watches on as Man United thump Everton Aston Villa preferred to sell Jack Grealish to Man United or Real Madrid over league competitiveness fears

Oyarzabal was also away with the Spain senior team for the Euros this summer, he’ll be hoping for a more prominent role at international level as he sits as the Olympics’ joint-top scorer.

It was a brilliantly executed move by the Spaniards, Spurs supporters will be especially delighted by the crafty role Gil played as they won’t have seen much of the ace.