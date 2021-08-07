It would appear that much of the reason for Lionel Messi being unable to stay at Barcelona is because the club were unable to offload players on significant wages, such as Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Though the latter two have been injured and could perhaps legitimately claim that no one would’ve come in for them, that’s not been the case for Griezmann, who was in sparkling form across the 2020/21 campaign for the Catalans.

TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino doesn’t understand why Barca have had no offers for the World Cup winner.