(Video) Red Devils run riot as Fernandes fires in superb free-kick vs. Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
It may just be a pre-season friendly, but Manchester United are running riot over Everton on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Preparing for the start of the new 2021-22 season which kicks off next weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly be pleased with what he has since during the opening 25-minutes of his side’s friendly against Everton.

Early goals from striker Mason Greenwood and captain Harry Maguire have since been added to by midfield sensation Bruno Fernandes.

Unleashing a stunning free-kick, the Portuguese Magnifico has got the Stretford End on their feet.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

