Arsenal and Tottenham linked with Serie A’s hottest forward as €60M asking price is set

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic by reputable Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Vlahovic is considered one of the hottest properties in Italian football, and for good reason.

The Serb netted 21 goals in 37 appearances in Serie A last campaign, an impressive return for a player who only turned 21 back in January.

All due respect to Fiorentina, you can’t help but think it’s only a matter of time before one of Europe’s elite comes knocking.

According to Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, both Arsenal and Tottenham have shown interest in signing the forward.

Arsenal are in need of a long-term solution in attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette teetering on the edge of their primes.

As for Tottenham, as is mentioned in the report, Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester City. If he leaves, a replacement will be required.

You wonder if Fabio Paratici’s connections in the Italian game could give Spurs the edge here. They can also offer European football, which Arsenal can’t.

Ultimately, it’ll come down to whichever team is willing to firm up their interest with an offer, and whether than meets Fiorentina’s asking price.

As per the report, it’s a whopping €60M.