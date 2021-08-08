Sergio Aguero is the man who part of the Barcelona dressing room want to inherit the No.10 shirt vacated by Lionel Messi, according to Santi Ovalle for El Larguero.

It’s suggested that ‘part of the locker room would see with good eyes’ that new recruit Aguero is the man to take over the iconic shirt left by his close friend.

Messi has now left the Blaugrana in a shock turnaround as the cash-strapped club would be unable to comply with La Liga regulations on player registration if they went ahead and renewed the great.

Messi now looks to be closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona announced last night that Aguero would wear No.19 for the pre-season Joan Gamper trophy tie against Juventus.

The Catalan outfit have also handed summer signing Memphis Depay the prestigious No.9 shirt for the tie, which was used by Martin Braithwaite last season, whilst Ansu Fati could be in store for a change from 22 as he will sport the vacant No.17 shirt against Juventus.

See More: PSG send message to players and staff over Lionel Messi transfer

? EN DIRECTO | Nos lo cuenta @santiovalle ?Parte del vestuario vería con buenos ojos que el ?de Leo Messi lo herede el Kun Agüero El 9? es para @Memphis por delante de Braithwaite El 1?7? es para @ANSUFATI https://t.co/7GjBNO5nFt pic.twitter.com/hfQ2S8kyu2 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 7, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Harry Kane is “FURIOUS” with Spurs chief Daniel Levy for blocking Man City transfer Manchester United will allow £200,000-a-week star to join Inter Milan if loan deal includes obligation to buy Manchester City star slammed for “getting bored” in Community Shield defeat

Aguero does seem to be the most straightforward option for the No.10 shirt, if Barcelona do in fact reassign that number for the new season.

The centre-forward set the Premier League alight whilst wearing those digits for Manchester City and his close ties to Messi make it feel like he should be the one to take on the mantle.