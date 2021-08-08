Sergio Aguero has spoken out on his Barcelona future amid shock transfer rumours about the Argentine being ready to quit the club before even playing a game for them.

Aguero joined Barcelona from Manchester City this summer, but he’s quickly been linked with an exit after Lionel Messi’s contract with the club expired, leaving him free to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be a big surprise to see Aguero leaving Barca already, but it seems the player himself has been keen to play down this speculation.

The 33-year-old moved to reassure some fans who questioned him about the rumours after he left the club’s training ground.

“Don’t worry, you have me all year long,” Aguero told them.

Aguero also sent a message of support to his fellow Argentina star Messi over his future as he’s expected to join PSG.

“All the best in whatever comes my friend. And always with that smile. I love you,” Aguero posted on social media.