Arsenal are reportedly pushing hard to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

In something of a transfer merry-go-round, the Blues could be set to free up space up front as they try to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

This saga could also see Roma striker Edin Dzeko head to Inter as Lukaku’s replacement, while Arsenal are hoping to pounce for Abraham.

Gunners fans may have mixed feelings about moving for someone who’s never managed to be much more than a squad player for one of their rivals, with doubts about whether or not Abraham is really ‘big six’ material.

Arsenal could do with more options up front after a loss of form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, and there’s always a chance Abraham could improve and benefit from playing more regularly than he’s managed at Stamford Bridge so far.

Chelsea will no doubt feel, however, that it’s worth losing someone like Abraham if it can free up space for Lukaku to spear-head their attack.