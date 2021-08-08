Arsenal are reportedly pushing hard to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.
In something of a transfer merry-go-round, the Blues could be set to free up space up front as they try to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
This saga could also see Roma striker Edin Dzeko head to Inter as Lukaku’s replacement, while Arsenal are hoping to pounce for Abraham.
Gunners fans may have mixed feelings about moving for someone who’s never managed to be much more than a squad player for one of their rivals, with doubts about whether or not Abraham is really ‘big six’ material.
Arsenal could do with more options up front after a loss of form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, and there’s always a chance Abraham could improve and benefit from playing more regularly than he’s managed at Stamford Bridge so far.
Chelsea will no doubt feel, however, that it’s worth losing someone like Abraham if it can free up space for Lukaku to spear-head their attack.
Mikel Arrest should go straight for Tammy Abraham without missing words. Tammy should be brought to Arsenal. Arsenal must not miss him. He is a talented striker, with great energy, pace and with skillful eyes for goal. An all round striker with much years ahead of his football career and an all rampaging goal scorer that could give Arsenal nothing less than 30 goals a season if well utilised. Good in the air, box to box, one on one, fast striker with abundant talent that will give our great Aubameyang and Lacacette a run for their money.
Kindly go for Tammy Abraham. Arsenal needs him and others to return to top 4 and to win the league.
I meant to type Mikel Arteta not Mikel Arrest. Mikel Arrest in the mail is an error of the tab. Please forgive. Thank you.
However, Arsenal Fc please go for Tammy Abraham. He is a striker that can score goals with eyes close. Goalll goaaallll goooaaaalll Tammy Abraham. Edu & Arteta, kindly get him. It is very good to have great back up in the striking position. He will give Arsenal many choice and style to attack opponent. With Saka, Lacazette, Abraham, Aubameyang, Martineli & Pepe & Balogun, Arsenal look good to pump in goals against opponents. Strong midfielders are needed to bring the best out of the strikers.
Thank you