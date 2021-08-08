The latest Arsenal transfer news is in, with plenty of big names continuing to be linked with the Gunners in this busy summer at the Emirates Stadium.

First up, there’s talk that Jack Grealish’s arrival at Manchester City could be good news for Mikel Arteta, who seems keen to raid his old club to sign £63m Bernardo Silva for Arsenal.

Silva could now be available after falling down the pecking order at City last season, with the signing of Grealish surely only likely to make it even harder for the Portugal international to start matches on a regular basis.

Arsenal could now be set to try pouncing for Silva in a deal worth roughly £63m, according to latest reports. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the former Monaco man, however.

MORE: James Maddison advised to snub Arsenal transfer

Elsewhere, Arsenal could be in the market for a new centre-forward as they reportedly battle Tottenham for Fiorentina front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

The talented young Serbia international has made a real impression in Serie A in recent times, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a big move before too long.

Arsenal and Spurs seem to be the main contenders for Vlahovic’s signature at the moment, with the 21-year-old tipped to cost around €60m.

Finally, Arsenal also look set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The Gunners could do with replacing Hector Bellerin amid doubts over his future this summer, and Trippier seems ideal for the club’s needs.

However, Man Utd have also been in for the England international, who has proven a difficult target to sign due to his £34m asking price.

If Bellerin does end up leaving for Inter Milan or any of his other suitors, that could help Arsenal afford this deal.