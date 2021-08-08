Video: Arsenal fans already love Ben White after crunching tackle on Spurs star Son Heung-min

Arsenal fans are loving Ben White already after his solid start to life with the Gunners since he joined the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old England international only recently joined Arsenal from Brighton in a £50million transfer deal, but he made an impression in the recent 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea and is doing so again today against Tottenham in this pre-season clash between the north London rivals.

Watch the video clip below as White puts in a strong tackle on Spurs forward Son Heung-min, leaving the South Korea international in a heap on the floor, which takes some doing!

White showed his defensive qualities in his time at Brighton, and he already looks like he’s improved this Arsenal back line.