Championship midfielder wants summer move to Leeds United

After missing out on signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, according to recent reports, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have now turned their attention to Huddelsfield’s Lewis O’Brien.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the young midfielder is keen to move to Elland Road this summer.

Having seen previous target Gallagher opt to join Crystal Palace, reportedly for assured playing-time reasons, Bielsa is now expected to pursue O’Brien.

Since joining Huddlesfield’s youth academy several years ago, O’Brien, who has now become a fully-fledged senior first-team member has gone on to feature in 82 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.