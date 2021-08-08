Chelsea youngster in ‘advanced talks’ over joining Premier League outfit on loan for the season

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly close to signing for Southampton on loan for the season.

Broja, who spent last season out on loan with affiliate club Vitesse Arnhem, has been one of the surprise packages of Chelsea’s pre-season campaign.

Despite the 19-year-old’s strong season in the Eredivisie, it was always likely that he was going to depart on loan once again to assist with his development.

According to reports which have filtered through on Sunday evening, it looks as though Southampton are going to be the club fortunate enough to house the Albanian for the season.

Understand Chelsea are in advanced talks with Southampton over a season-long loan move for Armando Broja. Discussions have been held over the last couple of days. Saints looking for reinforcements after Danny Ings departure. Would be a big loan for Broja. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) August 8, 2021

Southampton have already poached Tino Livramento from Chelsea this summer, with the Blues’ academy player of the year joining the Saints on a permanent deal.

Broja could now be set to link up with Livramento under Ralph Hasenhüttl, with the striker position having been left vacant following the departure of Danny Ings.

While Southampton fans would understandably be a little underwhelmed if Broja was the Ings replacement the club have identified, we think they’ll be in for a pleasant surprise…