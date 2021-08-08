Menu

Chelsea transfer target expected to follow Lionel Messi out Barcelona exit door

Chelsea-linked Ilaix Moriba is reportedly on his way out of Barcelona, having decided against signing a new contract.

Moriba, 18, is one of the most promising young players that Barcelona have on their books, the kind that you wouldn’t expect them to allow to walk out the door on a Bosman.

However, as we’ve learnt in recent days, Barcelona are having difficulty when it comes to extending players’ contracts, which doesn’t bode well for their efforts to keep Moriba.

There have been previous reports which have suggested that Moriba to Chelsea is now only a matter of time. Further claims made in the Spanish press have now fuelled that speculation.

Barcelona are reportedly set to sell Chelsea target Ilaix Moriba

Spanish reports have suggested that Moriba has made the decision to leave Barcelona and will no longer entertain any offers to extend his contract, which expires next year.

Barcelona have been left with the two unfavourable possibilities of selling him this summer, for a fee substantially less than his actual market value, or risk losing him on a free.

Considering the grave financial situation that Barcelona find themselves in, the feeling is in Catalonia that the club will now sell Moriba before the end of the transfer window.

Whether that will be to Chelsea remains to be seen. The Blues are the club most strongly linked, but Manchester City, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly in the frame.

