Is this Man Utd incident the REAL reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s anti-Coke protest?

An unnamed Manchester United player reportedly held Cristiano Ronaldo up against the wall for drinking Coca Cola during his time at Old Trafford.

This intriguing claim could explain Ronaldo’s strange protest against the soft drink at Euro 2020 this summer, when he notably moved bottles away during his press conference and told people to drink water instead.

The Portugal international is well known for the way he looks after his body, having spoken of his desire to possibly keep playing top-level football until his early 40s.

Ronaldo will turn 37 this season and still looks in fine form for club and country, but it seems the Juventus superstar wasn’t always so strict about his diet.

The Athletic claim that Ronaldo once had a Coke with breakfast in his time at Man Utd, and one of his team-mates was not at all impressed, pinning him up against the wall in response.

It’s not clear who this player was, but there were a number of big characters at United at that time who it’s easy to imagine doing so.

This clearly had an effect on Ronaldo, who seems to still have a dislike for Coke to this day.