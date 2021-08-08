Crystal Palace suffer blow in pursuit of Blackburn striker

According to recent reports, Crystal Palace has fallen behind in the race to sign Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who works for The Sun, who has claimed Premier League rivals Norwich City have made a better offer to the Championship side.

Palace. Offer in for Adam Armstrong at Blackburn. 12 and extras. Less than Norwich package. Southampton backing off. Player will want to choose his next club … but they have to make the right bid. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 8, 2021

Nixon also notes that following Norwich City’s offer, understood to be £12m more than Palace’s, Southampton has now withdrawn from the running.

Since joining Rovers in 2019, Armstrong, 24, has scored 64 goals in 160 appearances, in all competitions.