Menu

Crystal Palace suffer blow in pursuit of Blackburn striker

Crystal Palace FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Crystal Palace has fallen behind in the race to sign Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who works for The Sun, who has claimed Premier League rivals Norwich City have made a better offer to the Championship side.

Nixon also notes that following Norwich City’s offer, understood to be £12m more than Palace’s, Southampton has now withdrawn from the running.

MORE: Arsenal pushing hard to seal transfer of Chelsea star

More Stories / Latest News
Video: James Maddison poses for selfie with fan during Leicester’s win over Man City
Championship midfielder wants summer move to Leeds United
Liverpool fans promised “positive vibes” in possible big transfer news later today

Since joining Rovers in 2019, Armstrong, 24, has scored 64 goals in 160 appearances, in all competitions.

More Stories Adam Armstrong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.