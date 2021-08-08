Declan Rice set to stay with West Ham for at least one more season

Despite emerging as one of the country’s most resolute defensive midfielders, West Ham United’s Declan Rice is set to stay with the Hammers for at least one more season, irrespective of how many clubs would like to sign him.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the talented England international has accepted that his immediate future lies in East London.

Rice, 22, has grown to become one of David Moyes’ most trusted senior first-team members after forcing his way through the Londoner’s youth academy.

Since breaking into the side’s first-team, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 145 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals, along the way.

Now named as the side’s captain, Rice is showing all the potential of becoming one of the Premier League’s next big signings.

However, according to the Mail, that is not expected to happen this summer with the player content with remaining with the Hammers for at least one more season.

MORE: Video: Bournemouth boss Scott Parker gets clattered during English football opener against West Brom in hilarious moment

However, it has been noted that this time next year could be the time when a top side look to offer the midfielder a route of out West Ham with all the usual suspected likely to be in the running.