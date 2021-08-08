Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has appeared to confirm Romelu Lukaku is heading back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Inter Milan striker has been strongly linked with the Blues in recent times, with The Athletic among the various sources stating that a deal is in place for him to complete a move.

Drogba is not necessarily an insider on these things, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising if someone of his stature in the game had picked something up from sources at his old club, so Chelsea fans may be excited to see this tweet below from the former Ivory Coast international…

MORE: Jorginho also hints Lukaku is on his way back to Chelsea

Drogba has posted an image of Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt, tweeting that he’s coming “home” to the west London giants.

Drogba followed this up with another tweet of a tick emoji, which is often used on social media to suggest something is a done deal.

It sounds like it’s time to get excited, Chelsea fans!