French journalist claims Lionel Messi to PSG is ‘100% confirmed’

Following the shocking news earlier this week that Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi will be leaving the club after 21-years, the South American great now appears to be within touching distance of being unveiled as a Paris-Saint Germain player.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona will signal an end to the attacker’s reign at the Nou Camp which has seen him become the club’s record all-time scorer.

In light of some extremely precarious finances, Barcelona has been unable to register the playmaker’s new contract, which now sees him a free agent and available to join any club in world football.

Having signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, Manchester City are thought to be well out of the running, leaving Paris-Saint Germain with a clear path to land the 34-year-old.

MORE: Harry Kane is “FURIOUS” with Spurs chief Daniel Levy for blocking Man City transfer

Despite only conducting a club press conference a matter of hours ago, french journalist Saber Desfarges has claimed that Messi will ‘100%’ become Mauricio Pochettino’s fourth free transfer of the summer window – so long as he passes a medical.