Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was at it again last night as he opened the new season for Borussia Dortmund with a stunning hat-trick.

The Norway international finished last season with 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions, and his record for this season so far is already three goals in one game.

Haaland was clearly enjoying himself out there last night as he showed his usual clinical finishing, whilst also further establishing himself as one of the game’s great entertainers and characters.

See below as Haaland bizarrely celebrated winning a penalty by doing some push-ups on the pitch – a sure sign of his confidence at the moment!

Just Erling Haaland doing a push-up after winning a penalty #BVB pic.twitter.com/Vy3pLBzAuE — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) August 7, 2021

Erling Haaland's last 5 minutes: Scores a goal, wins a penalty, celebrates with a push-up, gets back up and converts the penalty ? The 21-year-old is having fun tonight ? pic.twitter.com/NgCtnQS8nV — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) August 7, 2021

Haaland has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, but for now it looks like he’s staying with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants will no doubt be relieved, after losing another of their stars this summer, with Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United.