Menu

Erling Haaland celebrates with push-ups as he nets stunning hat-trick in first game of the season

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was at it again last night as he opened the new season for Borussia Dortmund with a stunning hat-trick.

The Norway international finished last season with 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions, and his record for this season so far is already three goals in one game.

Haaland was clearly enjoying himself out there last night as he showed his usual clinical finishing, whilst also further establishing himself as one of the game’s great entertainers and characters.

See below as Haaland bizarrely celebrated winning a penalty by doing some push-ups on the pitch – a sure sign of his confidence at the moment!

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star comments on potential Romelu Lukaku transfer deal
West Ham risk losing out on cut-price transfer as they struggle to agree personal terms for defender
Chelsea agree personal terms over potential €65m transfer, player’s club have replacement lined up

Haaland has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, but for now it looks like he’s staying with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants will no doubt be relieved, after losing another of their stars this summer, with Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.