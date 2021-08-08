WATCH: Jadon Sancho posts training montage ahead of first Manchester United training session tomorrow

Jadon Sancho has taken to Instagram to post a training montage as he prepares to join up with the Manchester United squad for training.

Sancho’s long-awaited transfer from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund was finally completed earlier in the summer, with the England winger then completing Euro 2020 with his country before enjoying some well-earned time off.

Man United fans will have been itching to see the 21-year-old in action, and may well get to do so at the weekend against Leeds United, with Sancho set to join up with the Man United squad for training tomorrow.

While Sancho is unlikely to be considered fit to start, he has evidently been working on staying in shape while abroad, as he revealed with a training montage he shared via his Instagram account.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably deem it unwise to start Sancho at the weekend, but that’s not to say he won’t expect him to be up to speed soon.

Games will soon be coming thick and fast, and he’s expected to have a HUGE role to play this term, with Man United hoping to end their wait for their 21st league title.