Newcastle United reach £20M+ agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a £20m+ fee with Arsenal for the permanent transfer of Joe Willock.

Willock spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Newcastle and excelled.

The flurry of goals he provided during his loan spell at St. James’ Park was a major contributor to Newcastle ensuring they’d be playing Premier League football this campaign.

Steve Bruce will no doubt have been keen to ensure he had Willock at his disposal once again for the 2021/22 campaign, and it looks as though he’s finally got his man.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle and Arsenal have reached an agreement over the permanent transfer of Willock’s services for a fee in excess of £20m.

MORE: Arsenal pushing hard to seal transfer of Chelsea star

The report notes that personal terms are yet to be completed, with Newcastle clearly doing this transfer the old-fashioned way, rather than how clubs normally operate in this day and age.

Willock has little chance of forcing his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, but would be a key figure for Steve Bruce at Newcastle. It’s difficult to imagine why he’d say no.

Newcastle will now be tasked with thrashing out personal terms with Willock, with the player then set to undergo a medical if all is agreed with the Magpies as you’d expect it to be.