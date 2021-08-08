Harry Kane is “FURIOUS” with Spurs chief Daniel Levy for blocking Man City transfer

Harry Kane is reportedly “furious” with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for blocking his transfer to Manchester City this summer.

Spurs have so far refused to budge on their very high asking price for Kane, which is believed to be in the region of £140-160million, though some reports have even stated it could be close to £200m.

City remain keen on signing Kane and some reports have claimed they’re confident an agreement can be struck, though it surely won’t be easy.

The Mirror report that Kane is furious over Levy letting him down on what he feels was a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to let him leave the club this summer.

The England international would be a dream signing for City to replace Sergio Aguero, but Pep Guardiola’s side will have to splash the cash to get a move done.

Either that, or City will have to hope Kane’s anger with Tottenham can force things along in the days and weeks to come.

For now, however, Kane looks set to return to Spurs training, having denied that he refused to attend last week.