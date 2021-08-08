Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of a potential €65million move.

The Frenchman has shone in La Liga and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club, with Chelsea in need of a top quality centre-back.

It looks like the Blues are now making progress on signing Kounde after agreeing terms with the player, though they still have to pay €65m to Sevilla to get a deal done, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Sevilla look ready to sign Ozan Kabak to replace Kounde, so that could help Chelsea make progress with this deal.

Kabak had a decent loan spell at Liverpool last season, but failed to earn a permanent move, so makes sense as a decent signing for Sevilla to bolster their defensive options.

Chelsea had a busy summer last year and they’re showing their ambition again this time around, with Kounde undoubtedly a signing who could take them to the next level in the Premier League title race.