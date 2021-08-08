Video: Bernd Leno produces stunning save from close-range Son Heung-min effort

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has produced a superb save in today’s pre-season friendly clash with rivals Tottenham.

The German shot-stopper hasn’t always been the most convincing performer for the Gunners, but he’s shown his worth this afternoon as he perhaps strives to show his manager Mikel Arteta that he still deserves to be the club’s number one in the season ahead.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Andre Onana in recent weeks, but Leno is showing he still has what it takes to keep the best attacking players out.

Watch this superb save from a close range effort by Son-Heung min…

Great save from Bernd Leno to deny Heung-Min Son from close-range. #afc pic.twitter.com/mIXKpAqsEy — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 8, 2021

Arsenal fans will no doubt still be divided about whether or not Leno is good enough to continue as number one, but he’s done himself no harm with this fine stop.