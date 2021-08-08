Lionel Messi PSG wages to be as high as £34m a year if transfer goes through

Lionel Messi’s PSG wages could reportedly see him earn as much as £34million a YEAR if a transfer to the Parc des Princes goes through.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Messi is set to leave Barcelona after his contract with the club expired, leaving him likely to join PSG in a huge move.

The Ligue 1 giants look the major favourites to snap up the Argentina international, who would the earn an eye-watering £34m a year in the French capital, according to L’Equipe.

Messi is due to hold a press conference with Barcelona today, with the 34-year-old set to say his goodbyes to the club he’s been with for his entire career so far.

This will no doubt be an emotional time for both Messi and Barca fans, but it looks like he’s heading towards a lucrative transfer to PSG.

It will be fascinating to see how well Messi can fare in a different system, though he should be at home alongside former team-mate Neymar in attack.

Premier League fans might want to keep an eye on this saga as well, as it’s expected that Messi moving to PSG could speed up Kylian Mbappe’s departure, with Liverpool possibly on hand to benefit.