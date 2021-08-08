Liverpool fans promised “positive vibes” in possible big transfer news later today

Liverpool fans have been promised ‘positive vibes’ later today as journalist Kevin Palmer hints that there could be some major transfer news on the way.

See below as the Reds are given a bit of a teasing hint that something could be brewing inside Anfield despite the lack of action for the club in the transfer market so far this summer.

Liverpool brought in Ibrahima Konate earlier in this transfer window, but it’s fair to say the Merseyside giants could probably do with more signings in other areas of their squad too.

Palmer hasn’t named any names yet, but it sounds like he might have heard something about new Liverpool targets…

Liverpool fans will surely hope the club has some kind of plan to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, while a new addition up front wouldn’t go amiss either.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino did not perform at their usual high standards last season, so it might be time to think about recruiting an upgrade in attack.