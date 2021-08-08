Video: Worry for Liverpool as key man Andy Robertson suffers nasty looking ankle injury in Athletic Bilbao friendly

Liverpool and their supporters were faced with a nightmare in the final minutes of the first-half of their pre-season friendly tie against Athletic Bilbao as Andy Robertson went down with a grim looking injury.

Robertson landed awkwardly on his right ankle, with it looking like it was extended to the very brink, after blocking a cross from Bilbao wide-man Alex Berenguer.

The Scotsman, who plays a major role for the Reds, was helped off the Anfield pitch by two members of the Liverpool staff before being replaced by youngster Owen Beck at halftime.

Liverpool start their new Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday evening, should Robertson be unavailable, Kostas Tsimikas would seem to be the shoe-in to feature.

See More: Video: Diogo Jota fires Liverpool ahead in pre-season tie vs Bilbao after composed Sadio Mane assist

Pictures from LFC TV and Athletic Bilbao.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea youngster in ‘advanced talks’ over joining Premier League outfit on loan for the season Ten major Premier League transfers that could still happen this summer… with total spending set to soar past £1bn Video: These Arsenal fans annoyed with what Spurs’ Dele Alli did to Nicolas Pepe as some supporters notice the team’s ‘proper leaders’

Robinson had to be helped off the pitch and Junior Doctor Raj Chohan shared what the ace’s spell on the sidelines could be depending on how serious the apparent ankle inversion sprain is:

Andy Robertson has to be helped off injured. Gingerly walking on an ankle problem pic.twitter.com/gJyJCqT8uh — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) August 8, 2021

Looks like a classic ankle inversion sprain for Andy Robertson • Grade 1: 2-4 weeks

• Grade 2: 6-8 weeks

• Grade 3: 12+ weeks Kostas Tsimikas will get his time to shine. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) August 8, 2021

Tsimikas joined last summer but saw little action as he suffered with injuries and was stuck by the ever-impressive Robertson.

Tsimikas is not featuring today but isn’t injured as far as anyone knows as the Reds also play a warm-up match tomorrow, the other left-back options for Klopp to call on would be Beck or even James Milner.

It’s a shame to see a world-class player like Robertson go down in pre-season, especially in a moment that looked completely unavoidable, hopefully the injury doesn’t turn out to be anywhere near serious.