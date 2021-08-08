Liverpool legend Emile Heskey has called on the Reds to try to make a “statement” signing this summer after Romelu Lukaku’s move for Chelsea.

The Belgium international looks set to leave Inter Milan for a return to Stamford Bridge in a big-money move, and Heskey has warned that Liverpool could do with make a similar statement signing of their own.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer so far, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate to bolster their defence, with attacking signings arguably still needed after last season’s dip in form from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Heskey and his fellow pundits certainly felt Chelsea’s Lukaku transfer could be key to the title race…

Lukaku to Chelsea ?

Sancho and Varane to Man Utd ?

Liverpool still searching ?@IanWright0 Roy Keane & @EmileHeskeyUK discuss how the top four have done so far in the transfer market ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/7zz02RzXwg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 8, 2021

Ian Wright and Roy Keane also spoke about Chelsea and Manchester United’s work in the transfer market this summer.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane look like fine signings for the Red Devils, and Liverpool surely can’t afford to stand still while their rivals spend so much money.