Liverpool legend urges Reds to make “statement” signing in response to Lukaku Chelsea transfer

Liverpool legend Emile Heskey has called on the Reds to try to make a “statement” signing this summer after Romelu Lukaku’s move for Chelsea.

The Belgium international looks set to leave Inter Milan for a return to Stamford Bridge in a big-money move, and Heskey has warned that Liverpool could do with make a similar statement signing of their own.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer so far, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate to bolster their defence, with attacking signings arguably still needed after last season’s dip in form from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Heskey and his fellow pundits certainly felt Chelsea’s Lukaku transfer could be key to the title race…

Ian Wright and Roy Keane also spoke about Chelsea and Manchester United’s work in the transfer market this summer.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane look like fine signings for the Red Devils, and Liverpool surely can’t afford to stand still while their rivals spend so much money.

