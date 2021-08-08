Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has spoken out on the prospect of a transfer move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international looks set for a return to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to The Athletic and others, and he’d undoubtedly be a terrific addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Even though Chelsea won the Champions League last season, it looks like they could do with strengthening up front after a worrying lack of goals from the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, while Olivier Giroud has recently left the club for a move to AC Milan.

Lukaku’s prolific form in Serie A shows that he could be just what Chelsea need in attack, and it seems Blues midfielder Jorginho would approve of the potential deal.

The Italy international was asked about the Lukaku transfer speculation, and made it clear just how highly he rates the former Manchester United and Everton man.

“A player like Lukaku, who has been doing great seasons, was a champion in Italy, for sure is a player who would contribute a lot,” he told TNT Sports.

“Anyone who comes to contribute would be worth it. Let’s see the next episodes.”