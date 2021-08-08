Menu

Romelu Lukaku set to surpass Neymar as the most expensive footballer of all-time

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to become the most expensive footballer EVER, surpassing PSG superstar Neymar.

Lukaku to Chelsea is now on the very verge of completion, with the deal set to rank as one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.

The small matter of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona has overshadowed the story in recent days, but that doesn’t take away from the seismic proportions of the move.

Lukaku is one of the biggest names in the game, and as per The Sun, he’s set to become the most expensive in its history.

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to re-sign for Chelsea from Inter Milan

Their report notes that Chelsea will be paying £97.5M to prise Lukaku away from Inter Milan, a club-record fee for the reigning European champions.

That will take Lukaku’s accumulated transfer fees throughout his career to £293.5M, surpassing Neymar’s record of £246.6M.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Lukaku’s total tally doesn’t go much higher than that, because they’ll want him to be the man leading their line for years to come…

