Romelu Lukaku set to surpass Neymar as the most expensive footballer of all-time

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to become the most expensive footballer EVER, surpassing PSG superstar Neymar.

Lukaku to Chelsea is now on the very verge of completion, with the deal set to rank as one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.

The small matter of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona has overshadowed the story in recent days, but that doesn’t take away from the seismic proportions of the move.

Lukaku is one of the biggest names in the game, and as per The Sun, he’s set to become the most expensive in its history.