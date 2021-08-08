Menu

Video: James Maddison poses for selfie with fan during Leicester’s win over Man City

James Maddison stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan during yesterday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

Maddison was part of the winning Leicester City side that triumphed 1-0 at Wembley, but he was also given a bit of an unexpected surprise when a fan approached him on the side of the pitch in the middle of the match.

Gary Lineker noticed it and put out the video in the tweet below, and you really can’t help but laugh at this slightly bizarre incident.

Watch below as you can see Maddison posing while a supporter holds out his phone to get a picture of them together…

Pictures courtesy of ITV

Maddison has been a star player for Leicester and must be used to being approached by fans like this, though usually not while he’s actually in the middle of playing!

